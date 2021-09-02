Onslow County man arrested, facing drug, other charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop conducted on Wednesday.

Members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Team conducted a traffic stop on Riggs Road. During the stop, K-9 Bonito was alerted to drugs in the vehicle. A search found 9.1 grams of crack cocaine, 18.8 grams of heroin, 2 grams of marijuana and electronic scales.

Donte Michael Meadows of Riggs Road in Hubert was cited for driving while his license was revoked. He was arrested and is facing the following charges:

The driver of the vehicle, Donte Michael Meadows was cited for Driving While License Revoked, arrested on drug charges and for 2 unrelated outstanding warrants.

Trafficking Heroin by Possession

Trafficking Heroin by Transport

Possession With Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He also has two unrelated outstanding warrants

Meadows, 22, was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $77,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case number 2021010460 when calling.