ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the Onslow County Special Victims Unit concluded a domestic violence related investigation.

The incident occured on May 15, where the victim was taken to Naval Hospital with serious injuries after being transported by EMS workers. After a few days in the hospital, the victims reported that Brian Phillips Clark strangled her after a verbal altercation.

After Clark grabbed the victim and hit her head on the ground, strangled her, and finished his assault, he grabbed her phone to make sure she didn’t call for help. He then fled the scene. Deputies were called by a third party.

Clark was arrested on May 26, where he was charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Assault inflicting serious bodily injury, Assault by Strangulation Felony, Common Law robbery, Assault on a female, and Interfere with Emergency Communication.

He was given a $150,000 secured bond.