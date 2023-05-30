JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a referral from Pender County Department of Social Services about a minor being sexually abused.

The victim was interviewed at the Carousel Center, where he disclosed details about the sexual abuse.

Law enforcement attempted to speak with the suspect, Ryan Shiller, but he declined. Other people involved were interviewed and law enforcement found additional evidence to back up the victim’s report.

The Onslow County District Attorney’s Office approved the charges and on May 10, Shiller was arrested and taken before a magistrate. Shiller was charged with Felony Statutory Sex Offense with Child under 15 and Felony Indecent Liberties with Child.

He was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center and put under a $150,000 secured bond.