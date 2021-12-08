Onslow County man charged in robbery of two businesses

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sneads Ferry man is facing charges after deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested him for his role in the robbery of two businesses.

Russell James May was identified by detectives from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office as the suspect in robberies in Hamstead and Sneads Ferry. On Tuesday, May, 42, of Hwy. 210 in Sneads Ferry, was taken into custody.

May is in the Pender County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond there and a $75,000 secured bond in Onslow County.

Anyone with information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Simmons at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case number 2021014173 when calling.