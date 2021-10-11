Onslow County man charged with selling illegal mushrooms, facing other drug-related charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing several drug-related charges after police said they saw him selling illegal mushrooms.

An investigation was opened after the members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit received tips that Shakeem Antonio Soto was selling Psilocybin mushrooms in the Jacksonville area. On Oct. 8, after detectives witnessed Soto conduct a drug transaction in the parking lot of a local convenience store.

Soto, 21, of Hines Farm Road in Jacksonville, fled on foot but was captured shortly thereafter. He has been charged with the following:

(2) Counts Sell Schedule I Controlled Substance – Felony

(2) Counts Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance – Felony

(2) Counts Manufacture Schedule I Controlled Substance – Felony

(2) Counts Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance – Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor

Resist/Obstruct/Delay a Public Officer – Misdemeanor

Soto was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case number 221012164 when calling.