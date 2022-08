JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sneads Ferry man has been convicted and sentenced for the armed robbery of a Subway restaurant back in November.

Russell May was found guilty of common law robbery and sentenced to 22-36 months in prison for his role in the robbery that happened on Nov. 26, 2021.

May was identified by detectives from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office as the suspect in robberies in Hamstead and Sneads Ferry.