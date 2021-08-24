Onslow County man facing charges of inappropriately touching child

Frank Alexander Tansy (Onslow County Sheriff’s Office photo)

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A Richlands man was arrested on Monday by members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and is facing two charges relating to a juvenile who was sexually molested.

Frank Alexander Tansy, 37, of Braeburn Boulevard in Richlands, was charged with Indecent Liberties with a Child and Misdemeanor Sexual Battery. He was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $50,000 unsecured bond.

Investigators said Tansy was inappropriately touching the minor and sending messages of a sexual nature.

Anyone with information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Capt. L. Foy at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case number 2020014770 when calling.

