Onslow County man facing charges of sexually abusing minor

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man has been charged with sexually abusing a minor.

Paul Mitchell Cox, 50, of Guys Road in Jacksonville, was taken into custody after an investigation by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office that began shortly after the report was made on Aug. 18, 2020. He was charged with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child 15 years or younger, a felony, and three counts of indecent liberties, also a felony.

Cox was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center and held under a $275,000 secured bond. He was awaiting his first court appearance, which was not announced.

Officials said the investigation identified Paul Mitchell Cox as the perpetrator and revealed that Cox had been sexually abusing a juvenile male. The victim and suspect were known to each other. The abuse had been ongoing for a number of years and only came to light after the victim came forward, officials said

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113, Det. R. Brown or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case 2020-009997 when calling.