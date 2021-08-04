Onslow County man facing charges of sexually molesting minor

MIDWAY PARK, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexually molesting a minor.

On July 4, deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit received a report from the Department of Social Services that a juvenile was being evaluated at a local hospital for a sexual assault. An investigation revealed Richard Wayne Moore had committed sexual assault on the juvenile victim, who was not named.

Moore, 33, of Harbord Drive, Midway Park was arrested on Aug. 3, taken before a magistrate and charged with Statutory Rape by an Adult, Incest With a Child Under 13 and Indecent Liberties With a Child. He was being held at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $175,000 secured bond.

Anyone with further information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Detective LaSorsa at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case number 2021-008246.