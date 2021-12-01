Onslow County man facing death by distribution charge in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing a death by distribution charge in Carteret County after a man deputies said was sold drugs in 2020 died of an overdose.

Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged Anthony Joseph Reese, 32, of 145 Oyster Lane in Hubert following the January 17, 2020 overdose death of David Shane Defeo, 30, of Carteret County. Detectives said Reese sold heroin that caused Defeo’s death.

Reese, who is already in custody in Wayne County for numerous drug charges including possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substances, trafficking methamphetamine, and probation violations, was served the death by distribution warrant by Wayne County deputies. He is being held there due to overcrowding in the Carteret County jail.

Reese was charged with one count of death by distribution, which added an additional $100,000 bond making his total bond $650,000. Reese was scheduled for a court date on Wednesday.

“Drug dealers need to be on notice that The Sheriff’s Office investigates every drug overdose death as a homicide with the intent to hold the dealers accountable for their role in the unnecessary deaths,” said Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck.

“My office works closely with law enforcement to investigate drug overdose deaths in our district. In cases where we can establish sufficient evidence, drug dealers are charged and prosecuted for deaths caused by the drugs they’ve distributed to the overdose decedent,” District Attorney Scott Thomas said. “This is part of our aggressive effort to fight illegal drugs and the deaths caused by them. I commend Sheriff Buck and his Deputies for their good work on this case which put us in the position to file this charge and prosecute this case in criminal court.”