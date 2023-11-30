RALEIGH, NC — An Onslow County man has been charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretense, NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced on Thursday.

William Ryan Chesson, 27, of 398 Frisco Dr. in Holly Ridge was arrested and is facing felony charges. Special agents from the NC Department of Insurance say Chesson attempted to defraud State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Company by reporting damage to several personal items resulting from a water leak. The investigation determined two of the items were damaged by other means.

Chesson also submitted altered repair invoices to State Farm. As a result of this fraudulent claim, Chesson received a partial payment of $2,007.99. According to the arrest warrant, the offense occurred on July 22.

Chesson was arrested on Nov. 16 and released by Onslow County authorities on Nov. 22 under a $20,000 unsecured bond.

“Property and casualty insurance fraud costs insurance customers an estimated $120 billion a year in increased premiums,” said Causey. “The Department of Insurance has beefed up its fraud-fighting staff in an effort to make more arrests to keep fraud from driving up insurance costs.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.