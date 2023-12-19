KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing multiple charges after his arrest following a high-speed chase Monday night through Kinston.
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office reports Mycah Lilly, 24, received more than a half-dozen charges after a deputy attempted to pull him over for a moving violation around 9:15 p.m. Lilly attempted to flee from the deputy at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner, leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit through the business area of Kinston
Lilly abandoned the vehicle and tried to run away but was quickly caught. However, Lilly had not placed the vehicle in park and it struck a county vehicle. Lilly’s vehicle was later found to be reported stolen by the Raleigh Police Department earlier in the day.
Lilly’s charges included:
- Felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle
- Felony possession of stolen property
- Speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone
- Reckless driving to endanger
- Reckless driving with wanton disregard
- Injury to government property
- Driving with license revoked
He was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a secured bond.