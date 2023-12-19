KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing multiple charges after his arrest following a high-speed chase Monday night through Kinston.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office reports Mycah Lilly, 24, received more than a half-dozen charges after a deputy attempted to pull him over for a moving violation around 9:15 p.m. Lilly attempted to flee from the deputy at a high rate of speed and in a reckless manner, leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit through the business area of Kinston

Lilly abandoned the vehicle and tried to run away but was quickly caught. However, Lilly had not placed the vehicle in park and it struck a county vehicle. Lilly’s vehicle was later found to be reported stolen by the Raleigh Police Department earlier in the day.

Lilly’s charges included:

Felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle

Felony possession of stolen property

Speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone

Reckless driving to endanger

Reckless driving with wanton disregard

Injury to government property

Driving with license revoked

He was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a secured bond.