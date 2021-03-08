Onslow County man facing multiple drug charges; two others arrested on separate charges

JACKSONVILLE (WNCT) — Onslow County deputies arrested a man from Midway Park on several drug-related charges after an investigation.

Joseph Bernard White, 44, was taken into custody, arrested and taken to a magistrate where he was charged with the following:

Trafficking Schedule I (Heroin) by Possession

Trafficking Schedule I (Heroin) by Manufacturing

Trafficking Schedule II (Methamphetamine) by Possession

Trafficking Schedule II (Methamphetamine) by Manufacturing

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I, Psilocin Mushrooms

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I, LSD

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I, MDMA

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II, Oxycodone

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II, Fentanyl

Manufacture Schedule I by Re-Packaging LSD

Possession of Schedule II, Cocaine

Manufacture Schedule I by Re-Packaging Heroin

Manufacture Schedule I by Re-Packaging Psilocin Mushrooms

Manufacture Schedule I by Re-Packaging MDMA

Manufacture Schedule II by Re-Packaging Methamphetamine

Manufacture Schedule II by Re-Packaging Oxycodone

Manufacture Schedule II by Re-Packaging Fentanyl

Maintain a Dwelling to Store Controlled Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was given a $500,000 secured bond and placed in the Onslow County Detention Center. His first court appearance was Monday.

Last Friday, members of Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, with assistance of the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation (Jacksonville Field Office) and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (Camp Lejeune Field Office) conducted a search warrant on Barbara Avenue in Midway Park, where White and his brother, Jason White, live. The following items were found: (7) guns; (2) live smoke grenades (66) grams of crystal meth; (16) grams of heroin; (3) dosage units of heroin;(7) grams of Fentanyl; (1) gram of powder cocaine; (3) grams of Psilocin mushrooms; (4) dosage units of LSD; (28) dosage units of MDMA; (117) dosage units of Oxycodone pills; (14) dosage units of Tramadol pills; (21) dosage units of Buprenorphine pills/strips; (3) dosage units of Amphetamine pills; (7) grams of marijuana.

Christian Haywood and Jason White (Onslow County Sheriff’s Office photos)

Police also discovered 15 adults lived at the home. A warrant for Christian Tyrell Haywood was served and he was arrested for failure to appear in court on misdemeanor marijuana charges. Jason White was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).