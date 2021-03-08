Onslow County man facing multiple drug charges; two others arrested on separate charges

JACKSONVILLE (WNCT) — Onslow County deputies arrested a man from Midway Park on several drug-related charges after an investigation.
Joseph Bernard White, 44, was taken into custody, arrested and taken to a magistrate where he was charged with the following:
- Trafficking Schedule I (Heroin) by Possession
- Trafficking Schedule I (Heroin) by Manufacturing
- Trafficking Schedule II (Methamphetamine) by Possession
- Trafficking Schedule II (Methamphetamine) by Manufacturing
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I, Psilocin Mushrooms
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I, LSD
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I, MDMA
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II, Oxycodone
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II, Fentanyl
- Manufacture Schedule I by Re-Packaging LSD
- Possession of Schedule II, Cocaine
- Manufacture Schedule I by Re-Packaging Heroin
- Manufacture Schedule I by Re-Packaging Psilocin Mushrooms
- Manufacture Schedule I by Re-Packaging MDMA
- Manufacture Schedule II by Re-Packaging Methamphetamine
- Manufacture Schedule II by Re-Packaging Oxycodone
- Manufacture Schedule II by Re-Packaging Fentanyl
- Maintain a Dwelling to Store Controlled Substances
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
He was given a $500,000 secured bond and placed in the Onslow County Detention Center. His first court appearance was Monday.
Last Friday, members of Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, with assistance of the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation (Jacksonville Field Office) and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (Camp Lejeune Field Office) conducted a search warrant on Barbara Avenue in Midway Park, where White and his brother, Jason White, live. The following items were found: (7) guns; (2) live smoke grenades (66) grams of crystal meth; (16) grams of heroin; (3) dosage units of heroin;(7) grams of Fentanyl; (1) gram of powder cocaine; (3) grams of Psilocin mushrooms; (4) dosage units of LSD; (28) dosage units of MDMA; (117) dosage units of Oxycodone pills; (14) dosage units of Tramadol pills; (21) dosage units of Buprenorphine pills/strips; (3) dosage units of Amphetamine pills; (7) grams of marijuana.
Police also discovered 15 adults lived at the home. A warrant for Christian Tyrell Haywood was served and he was arrested for failure to appear in court on misdemeanor marijuana charges. Jason White was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
