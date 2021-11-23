Onslow County man facing murder charge after shooting, assault in separate case

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing a murder charge after his arrest on Monday for a shooting that happened on Nov. 2.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aron Burdell Watkins for killing Jonathan O’Neal. Deputies said the two got into an argument, which led to Watkins shooting O’Neal. Deputies were called to Onslow Memorial Hospital just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 to a report of a man who had been shot and was at the hospital.

O’Neal passed away hours later. Officials learned Watkins and a woman drove O’Neal to the hospital after he was shot, dropped him off and left.

Watkins was located and arrested on Monday. He was charged with one count each of murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by felon. He was also charged Tuesday with larceny from the person and assault on a female from an incident that happened Nov. 18 where officials said he also took a woman’s cell phone.

Watkins was given a $5,000 secured bond for the firearm possession and is being held under no bond for the murder charge. He had a court appearance Tuesday on the murder charge and will be in court Wednesday on the assault on a female charge.

Anyone with information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Tollefsrud at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case number 2021013233 when calling.