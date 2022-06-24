HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing a number of sex-related charges after a juvenile girl said she was sexually assaulted several times between ages 14-16.

The Onslow County Special Victim’s Unit began a sexual assault investigation on May 12. Dustin Michael James, 25, of Dayrell Drive in Hubert, was identified as the suspect during the investigation and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

On Wednesday, James was arrested, taken into custody and issued these charges:

Felony 14-27.25 Statutory Rape of a Person who is 15 years or younger

Felony 14-27.30 Statutory Sex Offense with a child

Felony 14-202.1 Indecent Liberties with a child (3 counts)

James was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center and placed under a $120,000 secured bond. This case is still ongoing and further charges may be filed, officials said.