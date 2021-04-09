Onslow County man facing several drug charges after traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing numerous drug-related charges after he was pulled offer during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Jeffrey Monserrate was pulled over on Wednesday by members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Team in the Hubert area. A search was conducted and K-9 Bonito was deployed.

The dog was alerted positive to the presence of drugs. During the search, 8.9 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia and $2,000 in counterfeit money were located.

Monserrate was taken before a magistrate and charged with the following:

Trafficking Heroin by Possession

Trafficking Heroin by Transport

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin

Manufacture Heroin

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Monserrate is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $120,000 secured bond, pending his first court appearance. Additional charges on this and the counterfeit money, are possible.

Anyone with information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case number 2021-003937 when calling.