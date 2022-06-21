JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing sex-related charges against a minor after he was arrested following a Crime Stoppers tip.

Kevin Baldemar Diaz, 21, was arrested on June 20. He was taken before a magistrate and charged with Statutory Rape of a Child 15 Years of age or Younger and Indecent Liberties with a Child. Diaz was being held in the Onslow County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond, pending further action by the court, officials said.

The tip came in on June 16 regarding a man engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor. Investigators determined Diaz was having sex with a minor. Evidence uncovered during the investigation resulted in his arrest.