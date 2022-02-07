Onslow County man now facing up to 70 sex-related felony charges against children

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is now facing up to 70 felony charges in his arrest for sex-related crimes against children.

Herlano Leandrea Corey was arrested of January 19. On February 1, Corey was charged with five additional counts of First Degree Exploitation of Minor. His latest arrest brings his charges to 70 total felony counts which include:

Statutory Sex Offense with a Child 15 Years or Younger

Indecent Liberties With a Child

Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult

Statutory Rape of a Child Age 15 or Younger

Statutory Sex Offense With a Child by an Adult

Upon his arrest February 1st, he was in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond. Bond for the most recent charges is $3 million and $700,010, bringing his total bond to $4,000,010,000.

Reports indicated Corey, 39, was a family friend of the victim’s family. A search warrant was executed on Corey’s residence at Ashbury Park Lane in Richlands. He was then interviewed by Special Victim’s Unit detectives.

The juvenile was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center and disclosed she had a sexual relationship with Corey multiple times over the course of a two-year period.

He is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center awaiting his first court appearance.

Anyone with information about this may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Detective H. LaSorsa at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2022000554 when calling.