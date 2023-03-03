JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man who was arrested and charged in the 2020 shooting that killed one man and injured another pled guilty and was sentenced on Friday.

Thomas McCaskill pled guilty in Onslow County court to voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison for the shooting that killed Jason Pena and injured Michael Augustus.

McCaskill also pled guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On June 10, 2020, deputies responded to Hines Farm Road around 10 p.m. to a report of a shooting. They found both men shot outside of the home. On June 19, 2020, McCaskill and Khalil Turquan Savage were arrested and charged with an open count of murder and assault.

“This was just a very senseless, senseless killing,” said Violent Crimes Assistant District Attorney in Onslow County, Michele Morton. “Their grief continues, this gives them some closure with regard to the criminal case, but their grief certainly continues.”

District Attorney Ernie Lee added that based on the facts of the case, it is a fair outcome and sentencing for both the state and the defendant.