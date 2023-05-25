RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville man has been sentenced for his role in drug distribution and prostitution that was taking place at his home.

Roderick Wall, 49, pled guilty to drug conspiracy, distribution, and possession with the intent to distribute on March 2. He was sentenced Thursday to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison for his role in a drug conspiracy that involved the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl from March 2019 through August 2021.

“Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug that our nation has encountered, and it is killing far too many in Eastern North Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “This defendant openly sold drugs to pregnant women and prostitutes and dealt deadly narcotics in front of his minor children. We are proud to partner with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office to put those pushing deadly drugs into our communities behind bars.”

According to court documents and information presented in court, law enforcement initiated an investigation after receiving reports of illegal activity at Wall’s residence. The investigation revealed that Wall sold drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, for at least two and a half years. The investigation also revealed that Wall facilitated prostitution, including by posting online advertisements for sexual services and allowing females to engage in commercial sex out of his home, often while supplying them with drugs.

Between April and August of 2021, agents conducted six controlled purchases of narcotics from Wall, at or near his home. In at least two of the purchases, Wall sold fentanyl to a female who was visibly pregnant and even discussed the pregnancy with her during one of the transactions.

Wall’s wife and two minor children lived in the home with him and were present during some of the drug transactions and when investigators executed a search warrant on August 18, 2021. The search recovered pills, over 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine, over 23 grams of fentanyl, a 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number, two .22 caliber rifles, marijuana, more than $5,000, and a home surveillance system.

The surveillance footage from inside the home depicted drug transactions, as well as another pregnant female injecting fentanyl supplied by Wall.

A co-defendant in the case was previously sentenced to 60 months imprisonment.

Easley made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan M. Stephany prosecuted the case.