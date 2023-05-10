RALEIGH, N.C. – The office of Michael Easley Jr., US Attorney, Eastern District of NC, announced the sentencing of an Onslow County man after he was found guilty on drug-related charges.

Abdul Sanderlin, 29, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine in multiple states.

According to Easley’s office, court documents showed evidence was presented in court. Other documents the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received showed information that Sanderlin was involved in the distribution of narcotics between New Jersey and Sneads Ferry.

On August 27, 2020, an undercover DEA task force officer made a controlled purchase of a half an ounce of methamphetamine from Sanderlin. Law enforcement observed Sanderlin leaving his apartment in Sneads Ferry prior to him making the deal. Later law enforcement served a search warrant on the residence and recovered 46 grams of methamphetamine, more than 2,000 bags of suspected heroin, paraphernalia associated with drug distribution and more than $17,000.

On January 26, 2023, Sanderlin pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Sanderlin has previously been convicted in New Jersey state court of manufacturing or distributing a controlled dangerous substance or intent to manufacture (2012), felony unlawful possession of a handgun (2014), manufacturing or distributing a controlled dangerous substance or intent to manufacture (2018).

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Timothy Severo and Gabe Diaz prosecuted the case.