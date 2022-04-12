JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Schools board member was found guilty and sentenced on April 7 in a cyberstalking case.

District Attorney Ernie Lee and Assistant District Attorney Veronica C. Van Tol said in a press release that Russell Eric Whitfield was tried in Onslow County District Court on April 7. He was found guilty of one count of Cyberstalking, N.C.G.S § 14-196.3, by Judge Wendy S. Hazelton of Pitt County.

Evidence presented by the state indicated that between Dec. 3-6, 2001, Whitfield repeatedly contacted the victim via text message and Facebook after the victim told him not to contact her.

Hazelton sentenced Whitfield to 15 days active, suspended, with 12 months of probation. Lee and Van Tol said as conditions of his probation, Whitfield was “to obtain an anger management assessment within seven days of the judgment, follow any recommended treatment, and have no contact with the prosecuting witness by any means, directly or indirectly.”