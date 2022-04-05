JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Local residents have another scam to look out for.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a jury duty scam. The scammers pose as deputies. During a call, they’ll tell potential victims they missed jury duty and then ask them for money.

Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said people can find out their actual jury status by making a quick phone call.

“The only way to do it is to contact the courthouse and say, ‘My name is so and so. Did I miss a jury date or not?'” Miller said. “And that will tell you by phone, but do not fall for the scams.”

Anyone who is actually summoned for jury duty will receive a letter in the mail.