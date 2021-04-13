Onslow County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance in 2019 death investigation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the 2019 death investigation of a man who was killed in Jacksonville.

On Nov. 8, 2019, Cesar Otneil Felix and a woman were attacked by three unknown assailants in an apparent robbery at a residence on Lake Cole Road. Felix was shot and later died of his injuries. The woman, who was not identified, was physically attacked but only received minor injuries.

Investigators said persons of interest have been identified but more information is needed. If you have any information, contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113, Det. J. Daniels at (910) 989-4071 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement.