JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday night.

Officials said they responded to a 911 call at 11:53 p.m. on Pony Farm Road near Hwy. 53. Deputies found a man, identified as Christopher M. McKinnon, 36, dead in a ditch near 2126 Pony Farm Road. Investigators said he had been shot several times.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots in the direction where McKinnon’s body was found. An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.