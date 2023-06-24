JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation after a man died after being shot early Saturday.

Detectives responded to an area of Cordell Circle in Jacksonville between Good Fellas Bar and Lounge and Waffle House. Officials said around 4 a.m., they found Andre Markell Lewis, 44, of Jacksonville on the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, where he died.

Officials believe it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The investigation continued Saturday with the sheriff’s office asking the public for any assistance. If you have information in this case, contact Det. Aaron Coleman at 910-989-4073.

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.