JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s office was investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday.

WNCT’s Claire Curry confirmed with Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas that the shooting happened around 9 a.m. on Shady Street off Piney Green Road in Midway Park. Thomas said a 20-year-old, whose name was not released, was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital by a witness.

The victim was listed with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say it was a targeted incident and several leads were being looked into but there are no arrests.