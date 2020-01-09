Onslow County Sheriff’s Office looking for man in Dollar General robbery

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man is wanted for robbing a Dollar General in Onslow County.

On Friday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dollar General store located at 201 Stillwood Dive at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Officials said the clerk operating the cash register was held at gunpoint by an unknown male wearing a black hoodie and surgical mask.

The suspect demanded money.

He is described as being a black male, 5’8” to 5’10”, with a medium build.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective at Bacon at 910-989-4073, Andrew_backon@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Refer to case number 2020000146.