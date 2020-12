JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted in a drug investigation.

The photos of the person were taken from Lowes on Yopp Road in Jacksonville. He has reddish hair and facial hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts and black sneakers at the time the photo was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-455-3113 and refer to case 2020004793.