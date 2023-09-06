JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the heels of recent school security concerns after a shooting across the street from White Oak High School, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in another case at a different school in the county.

(Onslow County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Officials are looking for a person of interest in a breaking and entering incident at Southwest Elementary School, located on Burgaw Highway in Jacksonville. Officials said the incident occurred on August 29 at 4:20 a.m. Video surveillance shows an unknown white female entering the school and walking through hallways.

The incident happened just before the second day of school in Onslow County, hours before a shooting across the street from White Oak High School. The two incidents are not related.

Anyone with information in this case about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Detective S. Crossman at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case number 2023008838 when calling.