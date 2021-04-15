Onslow County Sheriff’s Office searching for information on 2015 homicide

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help with information pertaining to a homicide that occurred in 2015.

On July 1, 2015, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was called to an address on Apollo Drive in reference to an individual being found shot in his home. The victim was identified as Marion Keith “Keybo” Sharpe, 33 of Jacksonville. Detectives said the investigation thus far suggests that Sharpe’s killer was known to him. This is based on the evidence discovered at the crime scene and other information which has been uncovered during the investigation.

At this point in time, there have been countless interviews conducted and every lead has been investigated. Cooperation with investigators from potential associates has been limited. While this is considered a “cold” case, it still remains open and is currently being investigated by detectives.

Any information about Sharpe’s activities prior to his death or any persons Sharpe was with in the days leading up to his murder may help with the investigation. Any information regarding Marion Keith Sharpe, should contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.