JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Monday that sent a man who was driving to the hospital.

Deputies responded at around 1:24 p.m. to a 911 call that a 20-year-old man had been shot while driving along New Bern Highway. The man, who has not been identified, crashed in the median of the road after being shot in the 4000 block of New Bern Highway north of Jacksonville, officials said.

The victim was transported to Naval Hospital, Camp Lejeune. He was expected to recover from his injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a black Camaro with tinted windows. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident is also being investigated by the N.C. State Highway Patrol.