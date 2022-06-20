HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a teen with breaking into a business and stealing bottles of alcohol.

Deputies responded on June 6 to the Sand Ridge Diner in Hubert for an alarm activation. They found the front window to the business broken and that several bottles of alcohol had been stolen.

Investigators identified Gabriel Allan Eaton, 18 of Elm Street in Hubert, as a suspect through camera footage. A search warrant was executed at his residence, resulting in the seizure of one of the stolen alcohol bottles. A child under age 18 was also identified. Juvenile Petitions will be obtained, officials said.

On June 16, Eaton was arrested, taken before a magistrate and charged with the following:

Felony Conspiracy

Felony Breaking and Entering

Felony Larceny

Injury to Real Property

Felony Possession of Stolen Goods

Eaton was given a $35,000 secured bond. During his arrest, it was determined he had an outstanding Order for Arrest for Common Law Robbery, which was also served. His bond for that was $75,000, $110,000 overall.

