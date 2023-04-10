JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County woman is facing felony death by distribution charges after deputies with the sheriff’s office said she was involved in the 2022 death of a woman.

On April 3, Kathryn Spring Pridgen, 20, of Cheyenne Road in Jacksonville, was arrested and charged with Felony Death by Distribution. She was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Deputies said on Sept. 5, 2022, Kira Klinger was pronounced dead after they responded to a call at East Volant Street in Hubert regarding an apparent drug overdose. The drugs found on the scene were pills pressed to look like prescription medication. Officials suspected they were laced with fentanyl.

Testing conducted later proved that to be true. Toxicology results recently determined the fentanyl-laced pills to be the cause of Klinger’s death.

Pridgen was identified as the suspect who sold Klinger the drugs. An operation was later carried out where the same kind of pills was found in Pridgen’s possession by deputies. That led to her arrest.

“We will do everything in our power to bring those responsible for selling this poison in our County to be held accountable.” Sheriff Chris Thomas said.