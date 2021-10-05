Onslow County woman charged with murder

MIDWAY PARK, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County woman has been arrested and charged in the murder of a man from an incident that happened early Monday.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Melissa Tobarsalas, 44, has been arrested and charged with murder. She is currently being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under no bond.

Officials responded to a home on Marshall Chapel Road in Midway Park around 3:40 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a man, James Wesley Nuell, 68, dead. Signs of a physical altercation were found and an investigation began.

Deputies said Tobarsalas and Nuell were roommates and did not have a relationship. There is no threat to the public.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. However, a preliminary cause appears to be blunt force trauma, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Det. C. Simmons at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.