JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man has been arrested for having child pornographic material on his cell phone.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report on November 30. A search warrant was obtained by Onslow County Sheriff’s Special Victim’s Unit detectives for Michael Webb’s residence and phone. Videos were located on Webb’s phone depicting material concerning child sexual abuse.

Detectives seized multiple electronic devices from Webb’s residence for further investigation.

Webb, 42, was arrested and charged with Second and Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was placed under a $100,000 bond and remained in the Onslow County Detention Center. Webb is to appear in court on December 18.