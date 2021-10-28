Operation Bad Candy results in 36 arrests on various drug, weapons charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 36 people from Craven and other counties during Operation Bad Candy.

The operation was a 10-week effort by deputies, led by the office’s Special Investigations Bureau to target street-level drug and gun crimes. Many of the suspects who were arrested resulted from citizens’ complaints about illegal drug activity.

“Experience has shown us that these types of criminals are the direct source of drugs sold on the streets of our communities which feed addictions and too often result in drug overdoses, some of which are fatal,” Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said.

“Working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners we will continue to vigorously go after the distributors, the “big dealers” who bring large quantities of drugs into Craven County. However we will also investigate and arrest those criminals who are directly harming our citizens in their communities with illegal drug and gun crimes.”

In addition to those who worked to make the arrests, Hughes also thanked members of the community for pointing out problem areas and people selling drugs.

“I cannot over emphasis my appreciation for those citizens who reach out to us and provide information regarding these illegal activities. This enables us to identify and investigate these criminals.

I want to also thank District Attorney Scott Thomas and his staff for continuing to vigorously prosecute these cases.

There are resources for those with addictions who want help. However we will not tolerate the continued illegal use and sale of illegal drugs, and the damage it causes to our communities.”

Below are the people arrested along with their charges.

Genesis Rivera-Torres, 19, of Bellwood Drive New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony trafficking in LSD, felony trafficking in cannabinoid, and felony possession with intent manufacture to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance.

Kevin Copper, 52, of Morningstar Drive New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin.

Sherrick Griggs, 33, of Princeton Lane New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin.

Melissa McRoy, 40, of Saints Delight Church Road New Ber, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Jackie Tripp, 57, of Chip Road Vanceboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Malcom Tripp, 25, of Wind Hill Trail New Bern, N.C. is charged with two felony counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance.

Benjamin Ipock, 28, of Highway 17 North Vanceboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance and possession of heroin.

Mark Gehrig, 44, of East Hargett Street Raleigh, N.C. is charges with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance.

Blayne Thomas, 29, Van Drive Stonewall, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV-controlled substance.

Sandra Davis, 22, of Stantonsburg Road Greenville, N.C. is charged with felony possession of fentanyl.

Zachary Koonce, 24, of Tree Lane New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Amber Whitmire, 29, of Golden Acres Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Olivia McDaniel, 28, of King Street Oriental, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Darby Tyndall, 26, of King Street Oriental, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Mitchell Cowel, 32, of Cool Springs Road Ernul, N.C. is charged with felony possession of heroin.

Crystal Carawan, 39, of Cooper Road Bayboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Peltier, 33, of Highway 307 Bayboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession of cocaine.

Tiffany Sue Paxson, 39, of Maul Swamp Road Vanceboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Omar Tellez-Colin, 21, of Mountain Road Red Springs, N.C. is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Herbert, 34, of Antioch Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Denise Hudson, 40, of Antioch Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Soyster, 28, of Antioch Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Nicely, 28, of 3rd Ave. New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

William Phillips, 28, of Russell Street Havelock, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Marshall Gordon, 42, of Weyerhaeuser Road Vanceboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Tanner Fornes, 23, of Idalia Road Aurora, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Robert Scott Williams, 27, of Williamson Drive New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Madison Tivnan, 18, of Antioch Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance.

Brittany Rainey, 33, of Halfmoon Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sell of a controlled substance.

Dymarcus Sanders, 26, of Halfmoon Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sell of a controlled substance.

Amy Alberta, 47, of McCotter Blvd. Havelock, N.C. is charged with felony possession of schedule VI-controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dameyan Carr, 44, of Clark Ave. New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI-controlled substance.

Paul Anthony Edwards Jr, 33, of Mile Road Vanceboro, N.C. is charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony altering a serial number on a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Michael Tyson Smith, 18, of Oak Wood Ave. Raleigh, N.C. is charged with felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jeremy Garey, 39, of Saints Delight Church Road New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Elizabeth Bonds, 19, of Keener Ave. New Bern, N.C. is charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm.