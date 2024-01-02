BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — An operation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Greenville, Ayden and Farmville resulted in the arrest of a convicted felon just before Christmas.

Tylif Quanta Staton, 23, of Bethel, ran from the scene after officers tried to speak with a group of men believed to be illegally concealing guns at the intersection of West Church Street and James Street in Bethel. Staton was captured and arrested after a gun was found where Staton had run.

It was also determined Staton had been released from prison in early November and was on parole for possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and went before a magistrate on charges. He was given a $315,000 secured bond.