Photo of drugs, money and gun seized (Source: Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested after a traffic stop.

According to Sheriff Buddy Harwood, deputies stopped the vehicle due to an expired registration.

During the stop, deputies found a Glock .40 caliber handgun, $685, and around 104 grams or 3.7 ounces of methamphetamine.

Geoffrey Grant Griffey Jr. was arrested and charged with the following:

two counts of trafficking schedule II

felony possession of methamphetamine

possession of drug paraphernalia

driving while license revoked

Griffey Jr. is currently in the Madison Detention Center on a 75,000 Secured bond.