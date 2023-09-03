CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An overnight house fire in the Elizabeth neighborhood was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The house fire occurred around midnight, on Sept. 2, in the 2000 block of Park Drive.

Charlotte Fire said 30 firefighters controlled the blaze in about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported in the fire.

The estimated fire loss is at $115,000, CFD investigators said the fire was arson. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.