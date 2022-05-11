VANCEBORO, N.C (WNCT) – Two Craven County residents are facing drug charges during a traffic stop.

Craven County deputies searched a vehicle during the course of a vehicle stop on U.S. 17 Highway North & Irene Drive in Vanceboro.

The driver of the vehicle, Austin Kyle Adams, 23, of Vanceboro, is charged with felony possession of schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II-controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Desoray Mandy Elks, 23, of Vanceboro, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II-controlled substance, and felony possession of schedule I-controlled substance.