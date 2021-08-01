Pair tried to rob someone at knifepoint in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people allegedly tried to rob someone at knifepoint Friday in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Kaycie Lynn Clarke and Steven Robert Thad Spencer were both arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery.

Clarke allegedly noticed a large amount of cash in the victim’s pocket, and after being handed $20 from the victim, told Spencer to try and get the rest of the money off of him. Spencer allegedly presented a pocketknife and demanded the money from the victim, according to the warrants.

The victim ran away and the two didn’t get any other money from the victim, according to police. A specific location for the attempted armed robbery was not provided.

Clarke is held on a $25,000 bond and Spencer is held on a $100,000 bond.