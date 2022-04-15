RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people accused of assaulting and carjacking a woman in Eastern North Carolina have been apprehended in Randolph County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to an assault and carjacking in New Bern. A 74-year-old woman told deputies she had been eating in her car when two people approached her, demanded that she get out and then assaulted her.

Deputies issued warrants for Danny Lee Minor, 27, and Kimberly Elizabeth Woodell, 30, both from Asheboro.

According to officials with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Minor and Woodell were found in Randolph County in the area of Millboro Road and taken into custody.