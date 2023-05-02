PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded a two month long narcotics investigation.

Deputies searched the home of 25 year old Mesic man, Montrell Cordess Curtis, on April 21. Deputies seized over 100 Fentanyl pills, an undisclosed amount of US money, an AR-15 style rifle with ammunition, 4.5 ounces of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Curtis was arrested and taken to the Pamlico County Detention Center where he was held under a $1,575,000.00 secured bond. He was previously convicted of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon in Pamlico County.

Curtis was charged with these crimes:

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon