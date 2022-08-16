BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) — A Pamlico County man has been arrested and is facing multiple drug-related charges after deputies began investigating a shots-fired call.

On Tuesday, Pamlico County sheriff’s deputies went to a location in the Vandemere community after getting the initial call. The deputies conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving the area that Richard Stanley Henries of Grantsboro was driving.

During the stop, deputies discovered Henries was driving on an expired license and was the subject of the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office Electronic Offender Monitoring Program. When Henries was asked to exit his vehicle, a loaded gun was discovered concealed on a magnet. Deputies also found in Henries’ possession crack cocaine, methamphetamine, digital scales, brass knuckles and other drug paraphernalia.

Henries was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of firearms by a felon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of drug paraphernalia possession of firearm in violation of a domestic violence protective order

Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and deliver

Henries was being held in the Pamlico County Detention Center without bond.