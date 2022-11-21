BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An ongoing narcotics enforcement investigation conducted over the past three months by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has netted 17 arrests, according to a press release.

Titled “Operation Victory Lap,” the investigation has led to the seizure of heroin and fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, prescription pills, pressed fentanyl pills, firearms and a “large sum of U.S. currency,” the release says.

The three-month-long investigation led to a Nov. 3 traffic stop on N.C. 55 in the Reelsboro community of Pamlico County. Investigators searched the vehicle and seized approximately 24 grams of fentanyl, an unspecified amount of money, methamphetamine and “multiple other controlled substances.”

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant was executed on a residence connected to the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Jessica Aldrian of New Bern. During that search, officers seized drug paraphernalia such as packaging materials and controlled substances.

Aldrian was arrested and charged with trafficking in opioids by possession; trafficking in opioids by manufacture; trafficking in opioids by transport; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute several Schedule II controlled substances (methamphetamine, cocaine, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, oxycodone hydrochloride), a Schedule III controlled substance (buprenorphine) and a Schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam); possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana; and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

Aldrian was jailed at the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

Troy Swindell Sr., of Reelsboro, was also arrested after officers executed the search warrant. He was charged with felony maintaining a dwelling for the keeping and selling of controlled substances. Swindell was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

On Nov. 7, investigators conducted a controlled purchase of approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine from Abdullah Almuwallad, 44, of Grantsboro. Officers later executed a search warrant on Almuwallad’s Mill Quarter Road residence. They seized a firearm and approximately six grams of methamphetamine. That led to the arrest of Almuwallad and Michael Tripp, 48, of Grantsboro.

Almuwallad was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule II substance (methamphetamine); selling and delivering a Schedule II substance; maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances; and drug paraphernalia not for marijuana. He was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Tripp was charged with possession of a Schedule II substance, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances; and drug paraphernalia not for marijuana. He received a $7,500 secured bond.

Additional arrests stemming from the investigation happened on Nov. 15. More arrests are expected, PCSO said.

Standell “Lucky” Moore was charged with trafficking in opioids by possession; trafficking in opioids by sale; trafficking in opioids by delivery; and drug paraphernalia not for marijuana. He was jailed under a $1 million secured bond.

Christopher Peterson was charged with trafficking in opioids by transport; conspiring to sell opioids; and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. He was given a $500,000 secured bond.

Raunel Midgette was charged with conspiring to sell a Schedule II controlled substance. His bond information was unavailable.

Heather Armstrong was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance; selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; and drug paraphernalia not for marijuana. She was given a $15,000 secured bond.

Blayne Thomas was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, and selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance. His secured bond was set at $15,000.

Zachary Scott was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, two counts of maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia not for marijuana. His secured bond was set at $100,000.

Robert Johnson was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, and selling and delivering a Schedule II substance. His secured bond was set at $75,000.

David Murrell Sr. was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Jaquan Gibbs was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute marijuana, and selling and delivering marijuana. He was given a $15,000 secured bond.

Paris Atkins Sr. was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, and selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance. He was given a $100,000 secured bond.

Caleb Daniels was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute marijuana; selling and delivering marijuana; and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. His secured bond was set at $25,000.

Christopher Taylor was charged with possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia not for marijuana. His bond information was not available.

Keith Gilliam was charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts apiece of selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. His bond was set at $250,000.

Joseph Conover was charged with felony secret peeping. He was given a $20,000 bond.