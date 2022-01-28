Pamlico County couple charged with robbery of business where wife worked

GRANTSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A husband and wife were arrested and charged with robbery of the business where the wife worked.

Investigators from the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery at 11944 NC Highway 55, the Highway 55 Tobacco and Vape Shop in Grantsboro. At the time, it was reported that an unknown man busted the drive-thru window with a crowbar and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

After conducting an investigation, Bobby Barber, 42, and Katrina Mahmud, 41, both of New Bern, were arrested and charged with the crime. Mahmud was an employee of the business.

The couple was charged with one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count each of injury to real property. Barber turned himself in without incident and posted a $30,000 secured bond. Mahmud turned herself in without incident and was placed into the Pamlico County Detention Center, also under a $30,000 secured bond.