Law enforcement officials looking for man who was injured in Pamlico County chase, taken to hospital, left before arrest

ARAPAHOE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamlico County deputies and other law enforcement are looking for a man who was injured and taken to the hospital after a chase on July 4. The suspect left Vidant Medical Center in Greenville before he was arrested and is now on the loose.

Maj. Scott Houston with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said Zane Marcus, 27, tried to avoid a driver’s license checkpoint in the Arapahoe area of Pamlico County on July 4, just after midnight. Deputies said Marcus turned his motorcycle around on Kershaw Road and two deputies gave chase with speeds reaching over 100 mph.

Seven miles into the chase, Marcus crashed into a cornfield at the intersection of NC 55 and Kershaw Road, near Oriental. He was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with an undetermined amount of injuries.

Houston confirmed Marcus left the hospital shortly after he was taken there for his injuries and is currently at large. A photo of him was not available as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies recovered approximately two ounces of methamphetamine, a Glock handgun and a small amount of marijuana from Marcus at the scene of the crash. Deputies also found out the motorcycle was stolen and Marus was a convicted felon.

Officials determined Marcus had a passenger on the motorcycle who fled the scene following the crash. A search by land and air by the sheriff’s office and the NC Highway Patrol Air Unit did not result in the person being found.

When captured, Marcus will be facing the following charges: