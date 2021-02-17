Pamlico County drug investigation leads to multiple arrests

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Over the past several months, Investigators with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office have actively pursued those responsible for distributing drugs in Pamlico County.

Deputies announced the arrest of five individuals for their role in selling methamphetamine and heroin in Pamlico County.

Tabitha Jeanna Paul, 29, of 2007 NC 306 North was charged with:

Two counts of trafficking heroin

Possession Sch I

Possession with intent Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Heroin

Conspire Sell and Deliver Heroin

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Breaking and Entering

Tabitha Jeanna Paul was placed under a $500,000 bond.

Jeffrey Wayne Blount, 37, of 494 Leaf Lane was charged with:

Trafficking Heroin

Possession with intent Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Heroin

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jeffrey Wayne Blount was placed under a $500,000 bond.

Theresa Miller Royal, 51, no known address, was charged with:

Two counts of Trafficking Heroin

Conspire Sell and Deliver Heroin

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Theresa Miller Royal was placed under a $500,000 bond.

Donald Michael Jenkins, 54, of 5217 NC HWY 55 EAST, Lot C, was charged with:

Four counts of Trafficking Heroin

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Donald Michael Jenkins was placed under a $1,000,000 bond.

Tiffany Lynn Rose 32, of 5217 NC HWY 55 EAST, Lot C, was charged with:

Two counts of Trafficking Heroin

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Drug Paraphernalia

Tiffany Lynn Rose was placed under a $750,000 bond.

Donald Jenkins

Tabitha Paul

Tiffany Rose

Theresa Royal

Jeffrey Blount

Sheriff Chris Davis said, “At the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, we strive to make a difference in our community daily. Not only do we spend countless hours enforcing criminal violations of the law, we also spend time within our communities mentoring our youth in hopes we can teach them right from wrong, collaborating with our churches and religious groups to bring those that are lost from darkness to light, and meeting with family members to discuss ways to get their loved one the help he/she deserves. It is all about making a positive difference in our community, but the only way to do that is to demonstrate the difference we wish to see. The best is yet to come.”