REELSBORO, N.C. — A Pamlico County man was arrested and is facing charges after a disturbance call turned into a situation where a threat of possible explosives was investigated.

On Oct. 14, deputies responded to the residence of George Bateman, IV. Upon arrival, deputies were directed to a bedroom and saw Bateman barricaded inside a closet. Deputies could also smell a strong odor of what they thought to be flammable liquid.

Deputies convinced Bateman to leave the closet, and he was turned over to Pamlico EMS for medical evaluation before being transported to an area hospital.

During the initial entry and while talking with Bateman, deputies saw several items that appeared to be homemade explosives including a Molotov cocktail and a pipe with wires coming from it.

The NC SBI Bomb Squad was called to positively identify, remove and render safe the devices. No explosive devices were identified, however one item was classified as a weapon of mass destruction.

Bateman was arrested on one count of possession/manufacture weapons of mass destruction based on items that were discovered and placed into the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.